HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has received $39.35 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid as of May 19, the sixth lowest amount among all 50 states relative to the number of its COVID-19 cases and resulting economic disruption, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.
The federal funding received by Pennsylvania per COVID-19 case was $618,024, while federal funds per jobless claim in the state since March stood at $21,974, the study by the financial news and opinion website concluded. The total amount received by Pennsylvania is $39.35 billion.
By comparison:
— Wyoming, the top ranking state in terms of the criteria, has received $5,106,612 per COVID-19 case or $84,806 per jobless claim. The total amount received by Wyoming is $2.95 billion.
— Connecticutt, the low ranking state in terms of the criteria, has received $313,377 per COVID-19 case or $20,026 per jobless claim. The total received by Connecticutt is $11.94 billion.
— Ohio has received $1,189,167 per COVID-19 case or $29,413 per jobless claim. Ohio's total received is $34.43 billion.
— New York has received $212,949 per COVID-19 case or $37,312 per jobless claim. In total, New York received $74.82 billion.
— Virginia received $781,647 per COVID-19 case or $35,070 per jobless claim. In total, Virginia received $23.87 billion.
— West Virginia received $3,299,329 per COVID-19 case or $34,905 per jobless claim. In total, West Virginia received $4.98 billion.
As of mid-March, the number of jobless claims filed in the state amounted to 27.8 percent of the labor force, according to 24/7 Wall St. And COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania numbered 497 for every 100,000 state residents, the analysis said.
Congress has signed off on more than $3 trillion in coronavirus relief funds since late March, with the money going to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments. The formula for distributing the funds, however, often did not reflect the severity of each state’s COVID-19 outbreak, the study’s authors found.