HARRISBURG — Two Republican lawmakers want to scrap Pennsylvania’s Mobile Telecommunications Broadband Investment Tax Credit after an independent report concluded it did little to expand access in rural areas.
Reps. Martin Causer, R-McKean, and George Dunbar, R-Westmoreland, introduced House Bill 2348, which would convert the $5 million tax credit program into a competitive grant process targeted toward the state’s rural communities.
“Access to high-speed internet is not a luxury but a necessity for our students and teachers, our farmers and business owners, and our doctors and patients,” Causer said. “This proposal will address one of the biggest challenges to broadband expansion by providing some much-needed funding for the unserved and underserved areas of the Commonwealth.”
The bill follows a recommendation from the Independent Fiscal Office, which determined that the existing tax credit program’s lack of requirements on speed and location discourages developers from building projects in underserved areas with higher costs and lower returns. The IFO analysis concluded that 90 percent of investment from the program would have happened without the tax incentive.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, more than 800,000 residents lack access to broadband connectivity. In January, the agency approved the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which will invest $20.4 billion over the next decade to bring high-speed broadband networks to 6 million Americans in underserved areas, including nearly 200,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania alone.
The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, however, says the FCC underestimates the true number of residents lacking access to broadband connectivity because it relies on self-reported data from internet service providers. Although the agency’s official broadband maps show 100 percent availability statewide of speeds that exceed 25 Mbps, the center’s own research indicates no single county could report that at least half of its populace received connectivity.
Elizabeth Rementer, spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf, said the administration will review the bill once it is formally introduced.
The governor’s Restore Pennsylvania plan, proposed as part of his 2020-21 budget proposal, would secure funding through the Department of Community and Economic Development to establish the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Program. The administration estimates statewide deployment would cost between $480 million and $715 million.