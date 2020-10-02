Labor Department pauses PUA claims to install fraud detector
(The Center Square) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) is installing an identity verification system for its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance after staff members discovered an increase in fraudulent claims last month.
PUA claims are filed by anyone not eligible for regular unemployment which includes gig workers and the self-employed.
L&I is contracting with ID.me to add new security layers to the verification process, according to L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.
The department is pausing new PUA claim payments while the security system is being installed. Pennsylvanians who were already receiving benefits won’t be affected.
Rabb proposes tax credit, grants to restaurants who sell Pa. Preferred
(The Center Square) — Restaurants who sell Pennsylvania Preferred groceries in underserve neighborhoods will be eligible for grants and tax credits if a bill passed by Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Philadelphia, passes.
The bill would give $50,000 in grants and up to $100,000 in tax credits.
“Food deserts exist in both urban and rural neighborhoods, and people in those neighborhoods aren’t able to easily access healthy food within their local area, beyond canned goods and pre-packaged foods. In order to improve the health and well-being of our communities, we need to ensure everyone has easy access to healthy foods,” Rabb said in a statement, adding the local jobs will be created by the program.
Bill to establish medical director registry passes Pennsylvania House
(The Center Square) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill that would create a registry of medical directors for nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living facilities.
“From the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, our nursing homes were overwhelmed as seven of every 10 deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to COVID-19 have been among nursing and long-term care home residents,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Wendi Thomas, R-Bucks in a statement. “Complicating this, there was no informational resource available to help the administration or the Legislature better communicate directly to the physician leadership to understand and address the needs of those living in our long-term care facilities
The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote.
Self-certification will let restaurants expand their dine-in capacity
(The Center Square) — Restaurant who complete an online self-certification from can expand their indoor dining capacity from 25% to 50%.
The form is required for restaurants who want to seat more customers, according to a news release from Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
“Self-certification does not mean more inspections or more scrutiny from us, it means more capacity for you and a sense of security for your patrons,” Davin and Redding said in a statement.
Officials will begin enforcing indoor dining capacity rules Oct. 5, according to Davin and Redding.