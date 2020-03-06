DuBOIS — Pennsylvania Business Central, publishers of a suite of B2B publications serving central Pennsylvania, has once again honored Paris Companies by selecting it as one of the Top 100 Organizations in our region. This is the sixth time in the last seven years that Paris, with roots in central Pennsylvania since 1918, has been so honored. Paris Companies is the largest independently-owned linen management and uniform and mat rental company in Pennsylvania.
By completing its forty-first consecutive year of revenue growth in 2019 and never having had a layoff in its history, Paris demonstrates how it meets the general award criteria of “moving the business forward, adapting to major changes and giving back to the community.”
The Healthcare Linen Services Division of Paris recently merged with NOVO Health Services of Atlanta, Georgia, immediately becoming one of the largest healthcare linen services companies in the eastern US. “This increased scale positions Paris to grow with our customers and continue to help our Pennsylvania communities prosper,” stated David Stern, Paris Companies CEO and new CEO of the merged company.