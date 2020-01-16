Weather Alert

...SEVERAL BANDS OF SNOW SHOWERS AND BRIEF SNOW SQUALLS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY...BEDFORD...FULTON... CLEARFIELD...FRANKLIN... BLAIR...CAMBRIA...JUNIATA...HUNTINGDON...AND MIFFLIN COUNTIES... HAZARDS...BRIEF SNOW SQUALLS ACCOMPANIED BY WINDS OF UP TO 35 MPH WHICH CAN RAPIDLY REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A HALF MILE. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...AT 353 PM EST, THE HEAVIEST BAND OF SNOW SHOWERS AND BRIEF SQUALLS WAS NEAR TIPTON, SOUTHEAST TO NORTHWEST OF CHABMERSBURG. THE SNOW SHOWERS WERE MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. MOST OF THE ACTIVITY WILL REMAIN WEST OF INTERSTATE 81, AND SOUTH OF A WESTOVER, STATE COLLEGE, LEWISTOWN LINE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... INTERSTATE 70 FROM MILE MARKERS 147 TO 149. THE PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE FROM MILE MARKERS 160 TO 202. INTERSTATE 99 FROM MILE MARKERS 6 TO 50. SAFETY INFO... USE EXTRA CAUTION IF YOU MUST TRAVEL INTO OR THROUGH THIS SQUALL. RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY AND POTENTIALLY SLICK ROADS ARE LIKELY TO LEAD TO ACCIDENTS. CONSIDER DELAYING TRAVEL UNTIL THIS SQUALL PASSES YOUR LOCATION. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. && TIME...MOT...LOC 2053Z 240DEG 49KT 4062 7826