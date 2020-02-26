DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening changing to all snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening changing to all snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.