The Pennsylvania Department of Education, or PDE, has issued many directives for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The problem is that many of those directives are contradictory.
Let me start this column by stating that the views expressed herein are not necessarily (or even probably) the same views of the school district in which I work, nor are they of the newspaper who has the misfortune of publishing my columns.
I worked under the current education secretary, Pedro Rivera, when he was the superintendent in Lancaster. I found him aloof, and he never stuck me as someone who made drastic changes or presented new ideas. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. Lancaster worked fine and is still okay. However, my concern is that the constant course corrections from PDE betray a lack of leadership at the top, and I think I saw that in Lancaster, too.
We knew this was coming back in December, despite what the Golfer-in-Chief lies. PDE knew that the national department of education is headed by an empty suit who bought her position. It was PDE’s job to figure out what to do. And they’ve been veering around the road like a drunk on a Friday night (before quarantine, obviously).
Let’s start at the beginning. School districts spent a day in meetings with PDE representatives talking about plans for weeks ahead. They had meetings with their staff on that Friday. As we were leaving that meeting, phones sounded with the news reports that the governor had closed all schools effective immediately. That betrays a total lack of communication between the governor and the PDE.
As they say in commercials, but wait, there’s more…
A week passes and PDE coughs up a “plan” that includes multiple options and no clear directive. Because of special education laws, many school districts in rural areas without reliable internet were afraid of getting sued, so they picked the enrichment option. That requires teachers to come up with work, but the work is voluntary for students. Some districts, such as DuBois, trusted their in-place infrastructure and purchased internet packs for their needy students, and dove in headfirst. I imagine they feel that special education parents know this is an unprecedented event and would never decide to sue over individual education plans, which are often convoluted and buried in legalese. I’ve been an educator for 10 years. I know what I need to do. But I also know that anything buried in legalese is just ripe for abuse by the purveyors of legalese.
Then there’s the letter Rivera sent out on April 15. In the fourth paragraph, Rivera said, “…it is our responsibility and expectation that every school offer planned instruction.” This is one of the aforementioned options, the option DuBois took, but not the one that most districts around us took. That sentence is making school districts re-re-re-look at what they’ve been doing for the past few weeks! Again, not clear leadership.
This is Pedro Rivera’s moment. Rivera has until Governor Wolf’s term ends to position Pennsylvania as a beacon for educational excellence. When the next pandemic hits us, he can make it so other states say, “Let’s do what Pennsylvania is doing!”
It’s his time to lead. So far, he’s been leading from behind. He’s been nothing but reactionary. He needs to do what he should have done in January: look ahead and take steps to make sure everything goes smoothly. To lead will cost money, and the state needs to foot the bill, not the local districts. We need to improve our internet infrastructure. We need to develop IEPs (Individualized Education Programs) that both protect the kids who need help but also have flexibilities for disasters and pandemics. We need to modernize our schools and look at year-round schooling models that have random breaks spread out — especially during flu and pandemic seasons – instead of just in summer. Germany has a good model for this. We need to scrap mandates and testing that cost schools money and do not actually help the education of students. We need to force state colleges and universities to rethink teacher education. We need to invest in technology, making every school a 1-to-1 school where kids all have internet-capable computers. And we need a coherent plan for what to do when schools close.
Mr. Rivera, now is the time to lead.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.