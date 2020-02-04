HARRISBURG — A number of bills that could make changes to Pennsylvania’s professional licensure requirements have been moved forward following a review by members of a House panel.
The state House Professional Licensure Committee took up four bills Monday that could lead to changes in the requirements professionals need to practice a certain specialty in Pennsylvania. Each of the bills were advanced to the full House of Representatives on unanimous votes.
State Rep. Bill Kortz, D-Dravosburg, has proposed legislation giving representatives of Pennsylvania’s licensing boards the authority to provide guidance to would-be licensees.
Such a scenario currently is not permissible under statute, and Kortz said it has resulted in applicants paying large fees.
“My common sense proposal will allow the boards to answer the inquiries through the form of an advisory opinion,” Kortz wrote in a legislative memo of House Bill 1566. “A licensee will no longer be forced to guess at whether an act is permitted and will allow the board to provide the guidance a licensee needs when completing his due diligence.”
In HB 1947, state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Luzerne, has announced legislation he said would “increase the number of physicians available to treat patients in the commonwealth.”
Kaufer’s legislation calls for removing a provision pertaining to requirements for international medical graduates. Currently, professionals from the U.S. and Canada need to complete two years of a state-specific training program, but an additional year is tacked on for graduates from all other countries.
“The differing residency requirements were initially created many years ago in response to concerns that international medical graduates faced less rigorous testing and training,” Kaufer said. “In recent years, however, international medical graduates have been held to the same demanding educational standards.”
State Rep. Joe Emrick, R-Bangor, has introduced HB 2101, which calls for amendments to the state’s registration law for engineers, land surveyors and geologists.
“The passage of this legislation will bring about a safer Pennsylvania without creating an undue burden on the engineering, and land surveying community, and clarify the practices of professional engineering and land surveying in the law,” Emrick wrote in a legislative memo.
The last of the four bills the House panel took up at Monday’s meeting is aimed at broadening the accessibility of licensed psychologists by bringing Pennsylvania into the fold of a collaborative effort with other states.
In Senate Bill 67, state Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, has introduced legislation that would bring Pennsylvania into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact.
“Each state has its own licensing laws and rules, which vary considerably, making it extremely difficult for a person to obtain a license to practice in several states,” Ward said in a legislative memo. “As such, the possibility of providing the psychological services via telecommunication technologies (telepsychology) across jurisdictional boundaries is unattainable.”