McCANDLESS — For the past five years, Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai has been the most prominent foil for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s agenda, to the delight of political conservatives and the dismay of liberals.
But Turzai, who has been a state lawmaker since 2001, announced an expiration date on his tenure as speaker Thursday morning, revealing that he will not seek re-election to his House seat.
During a news conference at his district office in McCandless, near Pittsburgh, Turzai said he is not resigning immediately and made it clear that he intends to continue to serve as speaker as long as he remains in the House.
“I'll still be speaker, and I'm going to continue to do my responsibilities,” Turzai said. “I'm going to continue to serve the 28th District. But it's time for someone else to run in this particular seat. And shortly it will be time for some of my colleagues to take the mantle of leadership in the House Republican caucus.”
Turzai invoked the names of William Penn, the founder of the Pennsylvania colony, and Benjamin Franklin, one of his predecessors as speaker, in describing the privilege of leading one of the nation’s oldest deliberative bodies. But he said that as he neared the midpoint of his 10th term in the House, he realized he wanted to work on some of his key priorities from outside government.
“I've always wanted Pennsylvania to be, from the day I came into the Legislature, a place where we would have a resurgence in those family sustaining jobs,” he said. “Where people would be able to take care of themselves and to give back to their communities. … (Now) I'd like to be in the private sector, I'd like to be on that other side of that line where I'm actually in the middle of it to create those jobs and to see an organization thrive and to have people just do their best to take care of their families and give back to their communities.”
The speaker was accompanied at his announcement by a number of other state lawmakers, and following his news conference, praise for his time in office began to pour in.
“Speaker Mike Turzai has been an outstanding public servant, working tirelessly to better our Commonwealth for nearly two decades,” said Turzai’s counterpart in the Legislature’s senior chamber, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati. “He has offered strong direction for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, while spearheading numerous significant legislative accomplishments.”
Charles Mitchell, president and CEO of the free-market-oriented Commonwealth Foundation, was similarly laudatory.
“The Commonwealth Foundation deeply appreciates Speaker Turzai’s principled leadership over nearly two decades in public service,” Mitchell said. “His legacy of free-market reforms includes helping hundreds of thousands of students afford an education that fits their needs. Last year, Speaker Turzai was the driving force behind one of the largest school choice expansions in America. Over Gov. Wolf’s opposition, he led lawmakers in expanding Pennsylvania’s tax credit scholarship programs by $30 million. This reform, coupled with a 2018 expansion, opens the door for up to 27,500 more students to attend better schools each year.”
Voices on the other end of the political spectrum, however, were not nearly as positive in their responses. The Pennsylvania Democratic Party insisted that Turzai’s departure was to avoid a general election challenge from Emily Spokov, the Democratic nominee for his House seat in 2018 who lost by about 10 percent.
“Turzai’s not riding into the sunset, he’s running away from a tough re-election campaign and toward a cushy private-sector job," Pennsylvania Democratic Party Executive Director Sinceré Harris said in a statement. "Turzai has spent his career putting the wealthiest special interests before Pennsylvania's working families. … Mike Turzai has been the enemy of progress in Pennsylvania. Good riddance.”
Keystone Progress, a liberal advocacy organization, released a single word as their statement in response to news of Turzai’s impending departure: “Good.”
In a radio interview earlier Thursday, Turzai told KSKA 1020 host Marty Griffin that he preferred not to take debates personally, recognizing that emotions get heated in the political sphere.
“It's never personal,” Turzai said. “I mean, for me, it has never been. … You might have a different vision on a particular issue or a different perspective, and you gather up your facts and you make your case. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and it's on a public policy perspective.”
When Griffin pressed Turzai to respond to rumors that he was on the verge of taking a position with Aqua America, a utility company that has donated to his campaigns in the past, Turzai insisted that he had no offers on the table from the private sector.
“The fact of the matter is, I really need to make the decision not to run again,” Turzai said. “That's the key thing. I do think some opportunities may come down the road, I'm not intimating where, but the fact of the matter is, nobody's in a position, as long as I am where I am, to make any offer or position to me.”