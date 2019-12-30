DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.