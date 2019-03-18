Pennsylvania is broke.
Every year, nearly $2 billion must be “found” to balance the budget. The money is “found” by using accounting gimmicks or outright raids on some special-use bank accounts.
This year, however, things are about to get worse: Much, much worse. Other debts are coming due.
There will be no money to fix roads and bridges, to pay state police, or to keep mass transit buses and trains running.
Yep. No money.
Why? Here is a précis from the Pennsylvania Capital-Star news service.
• Trucking firms are suing the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. They claim that it is unconstitutional for the Turnpike to pay $450 million each year to the state’s general fund. That $450 million, conceived by former Gov. Ed Rendell, agreed to by the GOP-run Legislature and signed into law by former Gov. Tom Corbett, is used instead of tax money to pay for big-city buses and trains.
It looks as though courts will rule the payments unlawful. That means the state will need to refund a whopping $2.2 billion between now and 2030.
That is not all.
The Motor License Fund, paid for by gasoline taxes, subsidizes the Pennsylvania State Police. But the costs of running the state police are about to climb — to the tune of another $1.8 billion that will be needed between now and 2030.
It gets worse.
Motor vehicles are more fuel-efficient these days than they were two decades ago. So Pennsylvanians are using fewer gallons of gasoline. The state gasoline tax will come up about $4.9 billion short by 2030.
A federal bailout?
There is no federal money available. The federal Highway Trust Fund has been broke since 2008. The feds have simply printed more money and added the cost to the $21 trillion federal deficit.
But that money is running out to the tune of another lost $6 billion for Pennsylvania from the feds.
Let’s see: $2.2 billion Turnpike; $1.8 billion, state police; $4.9 billion, lost from gasoline tax; $6 billion lost from feds.
That is $14.9 billion.
Where is the money coming from?
Ask Gov. Wolf. Ask Sen. Joe Scarnati. Ask Reps. Matt Gabler and Cris Dush. They won re-election by promising to solve Pennsylvania’s problems if we trusted them to do so.
Oops.
They did not.
We are beyond broke. And, unlike the federal government, Pennsylvania cannot just print more money. We use federal dollars.
Cut spending? Hah. Every single year, the politicians spend more.
And we sink further into debt.
— Denny Bonavita
