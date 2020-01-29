HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced a pair of bills he says will clamp down on welfare fraud and abuse with calls for stricter oversight of the state’s distribution of electronic benefits transfer cards.
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Lemont Furnace, has authored House bills 2179 and 2181, which addresses EBT cards and the role the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has in providing them to residents on the state welfare program.
“Pennsylvania taxpayers deserve nothing but absolute certainty that their tax dollars are being used wisely by state agencies, and the commonwealth is being a watchdog over those dollars,” Warner said in a news release. “That is not the case right now with EBT cards, and that is unacceptable.”
Warner’s bills were introduced in the House on Jan. 2, and his colleagues transferred the legislation to the Health Committee for further review. The panel is scheduled to hold its next meeting Feb. 25.
In a legislative memo, Warner outlined a number of reasons he has introduced the bills, including reports from the state auditor general’s office revealing Pennsylvania-issued EBT cards were widely used in out-of-state transactions between 2013 and 2015.
According to the reports, more than $70 million of purchases were used each of the three years with Pennsylvania-issued EBT cards in out-of-state transactions. The state issues more than $3.4 billion worth of EBT cards annually to Pennsylvania welfare recipients.
The bulk of out-of-state EBT card activity — 75 percent — was in the six adjacent states, though the auditor’s general office found transactions were recorded in all 50 states, in addition to two territories and Washington, D.C.
Warner said HB 2179 and HB 2181 would prevent such occurrences from happening in the future and catching unintended use more swiftly.
“The time has come for a legislative fix,” Warner wrote in his legislative memo. “My legislation will require the department to do more.”
The bills, Warner said, would in essence call on staffers within the Department of Human Services to create an electronic benefits transfer card management program.
The goal, Warner said, is for the program to serve as a platform for developing electronic controls, oversight mechanisms and follow-up procedures to detect and track fraudulent uses.
The Department of Human Services has not updated its process for tracking EBT card abuse since 2012. Warner said the current processes are outdated and, as such, are continuing to allow EBT misuse to occur.
“Without updating the system, the department could be potentially missing the opportunity to detect fraudulent use, costing millions of taxpayer dollars,” Warner said.