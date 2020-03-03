HARRISBURG — Despite the Wolf Administration’s plans to gut more than $200 million from a fund critical to Pennsylvania’s horse racing industry, the state’s agriculture secretary told lawmakers this week that there’s still support for that vital sector of the commonwealth’s economy.
“It’s not all found in just one line for the racing industry,” Russell Redding told members of the House Appropriations Committee.
The agriculture budget represents nearly $460 million in spending, but what was on the minds of more than a couple committee members was the Nellie Bly Scholarship Program. Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed spending $204 million to fund scholarships that would reduce or eliminate the debt burden for about 25,000 who attend state-run colleges.
The scholarship would be contingent on students agreeing to work in Pennsylvania for the same number of years in which they received a scholarship or recipients must repay the money.
But the funding would come from a significant chunk of the Horse Racing Development Fund, which is generated from revenue the state receives from gaming taxes on slot machines, and rededicating it to the scholarship program.
The racing fund designed to boost purses and provide incentives for Pennsylvania-bred horses received $240.4 million in 2018.
Losing nearly all that funding would devastate not just horse owners, breeders and trainers, but key suppliers as well, industry advocates insist.
State Rep. John Lawrence, R-West Grove, shared an excerpt from a letter he received from a grain store that dates to the 1860s. That store derives about 40 percent of its sales from the horse industry, and cutbacks to the racing fund would impact the business and its employees.
Lawrence also noted a letter the governor wrote four years ago, when an impasse threatened the revenue stream for the racing fund. At that time, Wolf said it was vital to keep the fund going.
“So what’s changed between then and now?” Lawrence asked.
Redding said the state has invested about $3 billion into the racing industry since 2004.
“We’re having this conversation today, and the industry is here because of the actions of the state the last 20 years,” Redding said. “This is a result of us, in a very good way, responding every single time that the industry has said, 'I need your help.’”
Still, state Rep. Greg Rothman, R-Camp Hill, asked the secretary to reconsider his stance on the scholarships, saying thousands of jobs across the state are at risk as the governor pits industries against each other.
The state, through the fund, made a commitment to the racing industry that it needs to keep, he added.
“This announcement in the budget address has already affected industries,” Rothman said. “I would implore you right now to reject it and go to the governor and say right here that this is a mistake. You’re talking about 23,000 people who have jobs in Pennsylvania in this industry.”
Redding said it was up to the racing industry to make its case why it needs more money after it received billions over the last two decades, and it needs to find ways to make itself self-sufficient and attract new fans.
The secretary noted that as the funding has been set aside for the equine industry, the state has lost about 400 dairy farmers since 2018.
“These are the dilemmas that we have, and we’ve chosen as a public policy to invest in horses and not dairy, which is equally as important and challenging,” Redding added.