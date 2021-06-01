(The Center Square) – A bill that would guarantee military families receive in-state tuition at public universities even if a parent is deployed or reassigned out of state is awaiting action in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
House Bill 941, sponsored by Rep. Franks Burns, D-East Taylor Township, was unanimously approved recently by the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.
The bill would ensure that students are granted in-state tuition as soon as they enroll regardless of if their parent is later reassigned to another state.
The U.S. Department of Defense found that under the current law, some students lost their in-state rate due to a parent’s reassignment between their acceptance date and the first day of the semester.
Last year, a similar bill made it to the state Senate but was one vote short of becoming a law.
“I was dumbfounded when the Senate failed to bring this bill up for a vote last year, but I’m going to fight to get it across the finish line this session,” Burns said in a news release. “These students shouldn’t be penalized because of their mother’s or father’s reassignment, which is beyond their control. Veterans and their families count on us to ensure they get the benefits they deserve.”