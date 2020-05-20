HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials released guidelines Tuesday for safe real estate transactions after more than two months of a pandemic-induced standstill.
Gov. Tom Wolf said home sellers in counties in the red and yellow phases of COVID-19 mitigation should complete as much of the process virtually as possible and limit property tours to no more than two clients at a time. The new rules come on the same day Wolf vetoed a stack of bills that would send tens of thousands of residents back to work — real estate agents chief among them.
“I agree that real estate should occur in some form,” he said during a news conference Tuesday. “I just don’t like the piece of legislation that was passed.”
The GOP-backed proposal was one of many now trashed by the governor as he sticks to his phased economic reopening plan, which will see as many as two-thirds of the state’s counties progress to the yellow stage as of Friday.
In the yellow phase, most businesses can reopen with social distancing in place. Public schools, entertainment venues, gyms, salons and spas will stay closed. The other 18 counties in red phase remain under stay at home orders until June 4.
“Since the beginning of this month, my administration has been gradually transitioning counties from the restrictive red phase to an intermediate yellow phase,” Wolf said in a news release that rejected Republican-authored reopening plans. “The decisions to move counties from the red phase to the yellow phase are based on the advice of expert epidemiologists.”
House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, accused Wolf of opposing “the will of the people.”
“We exist as equal branches of government, and our system is designed to promote checks and balances,” he said. “However, our framers never intended one person to so openly oppose the will of the people as our current governor continues to do.”
The administration's economic shutdown went into effect on March 23 and has been criticized for going above and beyond federal guidelines for safe business activity during the pandemic. In the two months since, nearly 1.8 million residents have applied for jobless benefits while thousands of others have defied social distancing orders to protest the mitigation strategies on the Capitol steps.
“The governor continues to focus efforts on what we cannot and should not do instead of what we can do to get our economy moving again,” said Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre. “It’s unfortunate that he does not trust that employers can follow safety guidelines that will protect their workers and the public, who want these businesses open again.”