Pennsylvania’s state-level politicians will have to work hard, between now and Nov. 30, regardless of whether they won re-election, lost, or are retiring.
Usually, legislators get to mix in Thanksgiving, early Christmas shopping and even some time in woods and fields, hunting deer, bear, pheasants and ... Dare we say it? ... campaign contributions. The next budget would not normally be due until midsummer.
This year, Whoa!
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf were preparing Pennsylvania’s new budget, the one that supposedly began on July 1 and is supposed to guide state spending until June 30, 2021.
But back in March or April, who knew how much tax revenue would be lost because businesses were closed down, restaurants did not collect sales tax, etc.? Who knew how much state spending would be needed to help people whose jobs went “Poof!” during the height of the pandemic? Who knew whether Uncle Sugar in Washington would shovel railroad cars filled with cash toward Harrisburg?
Nobody knew.
That was understandable. The answers were unknowable back then.
So lawmakers and Gov. Wolf enacted a five-month budget, based on estimates of short-term tax payments and expense needs. “We’ll fix it in November,” they decided.
Oops. How time flies!
November is now.
Republicans, controlling both chambers of the Legislature, and the governor, a Democrat, will need to hammer out the rest of the 2020-21 budget by Dec. 1 — or stop paying bills and start laying off employees.
Ugh. Yuck.
So just this once, drop the “Democrat” and “Republican” hogwash. Stop saying stuff that makes the speakers look good, but angers colleagues or political opponents. Quit posturing for TV cameras.
Just get to work.
Hold committee hearings. Take votes in orderly fashion, like adults. Compromise. Seek new solutions when roadblocks to agreement arise. Gov. Wolf cannot run for a third term, so when the governor is correct on a position, give the governor credit and put the language into the spending bill. Legislators do not need to stand for re-election for two long years at the least, so when Republicans have the better argument, Gov. Wolf should keep his veto pen capped.
It is November.
Pennsylvania does not have a budget.
Handsomely paid legislators and our governor need to get to work.
Voters ought to watch the process closely.
— Denny Bonavita