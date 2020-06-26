The Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center stands in Beaver County, Tuesday, May 12. The virus has sickened about 12,000 residents of 540 nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, accounting for about one-fifth of the state’s confirmed infections of the coronavirus, according to the Health Department. The National Guard has been deployed to more than a dozen homes with severe outbreaks. One of the worst is at Brighton, near the Ohio border, where dozens of people have died and the Health Department has installed a temporary manager.