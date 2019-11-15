HARRISBURG — The Department of Environmental Protection recently announced that $30 million is available to help communities restore and protect water quality throughout the commonwealth.
“We’ve developed a flexible, multifaceted funding package to help communities around the state meet their targeted priority water quality challenges and improve the health of local streams and rivers for better flood control, drinking water supply, public health, and economic vitality,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
Funded through the commonwealth’s Growing Greener Plus program, $30 million in grant funding is available to help communities restore and protect water quality by reducing abandoned mine drainage and urban and agricultural runoff pollution and addressing harmful algal blooms, climate resiliency, PFAS, and other emerging issues.
Counties, municipalities, municipal authorities, county conservation districts, councils of government, educational institutions, and watershed and other organizations can apply for funding for projects with local or statewide impact.
Last year, Growing Greener supported more than 100 projects in over 40 counties, from large-scale floodplain and stream corridor restorations to single projects, such as streambank fencing.
The first round of Growing Greener funding opened Nov. 4, and applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Dec. 20. Additional rounds are planned for next spring and fall.