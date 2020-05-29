HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers delivered a $25.8 billion interim spending plan to Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday designed to float government operations for another five months until the full fiscal impact of the pandemic is realized.
The stop-gap measure level funds most areas of state government – except for public education, which received a full year’s appropriation – through Nov. 30, delaying the typical partisan battles over raising taxes or cutting spending until after the general election.
“This is a spending package that’s responsible for the time,” said Sen. Pat Browne, R-Lehigh. “To budget for a full year at this time without any ability to forecast revenue projections or to compare to similar previous experiences – since there are none – would be irresponsible/reckless and would potentially increase greatly the state’s financial imbalance for years to come.”
Wolf told reporters Tuesday the strategy makes the most sense given that lawmakers won’t know how serious the budget deficit will be until the state tax filing deadline comes and goes on July 15. The Revenue Department said April tax estimates came in nearly 50 percent below expectations, with a projected $395 million lost as a result of reduced economic activity. Wolf has warned the budget deficit could exceed $5 billion.
Current rules don’t permit states to use federal aid appropriated through the CARES Act to back fill budgets. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, said the interim plan keeps operations going long enough to see if Congress relaxes the spending rules or appropriates even more aid in a future relief bill.
“Whether they give us more flexibility with what they’ve given or give us a new round of funding remains to be seen,” he said. “That’s sort of why we did what we did today.”
Lawmakers also signed off on bills that direct $2.6 billion of Pennsylvania’s $3.9 billion in federal pandemic relief funds, including $692 million for long term living service providers; $625 million for the 60 counties not eligible for a direct federal subsidy; $225 million for small business recovery; $175 million for mortgage and rent assistance; $116 million for child care services; $50 million for first responders and $40 million for agricultural and food insecurity programs, among other distributions.
Lawmakers also set aside $1.3 billion into a restricted account that can be tapped into once the state’s true financial standing is clearer.
“The release of this funding is a vital first step in providing the necessary resources to get our communities, businesses and all Pennsylvanians back on a path to recovery after the devastating COVID-19 health crisis,” Corman said.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state surpassed 70,000 on Thursday as the death toll rose to 5,373. The Department of Health said Tuesday about 57 percent of patients identified since March 6 have recovered from the virus.
Although public health officials agree that Pennsylvania’s curve has flattened enough to restart economic activity, the prolonged shut down of nonessential businesses has left more than 1.8 million residents in need of unemployment compensation benefits.