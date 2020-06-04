HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania election officials deemed Tuesday’s primary election a success despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, condensed polling locations and civil unrest in a handful of counties.
“Today would look and feel differently than any election in our lifetimes and it did,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar during a news conference late Tuesday. “These factors are why I’m so happy to be able to report that today’s election went remarkably smoothly and we have no issues to report.”
Boockvar said the department had been preparing for a bumpy Election Day after the Legislature passed landmark legislation last year that allows all residents to vote by mail. About 1.8 million residents applied for mail-in ballots for the primary, Boockvar said, and counties had collectively received 1.3 million back before the polls even opened Tuesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf also signed an executive order Monday that extended the mail-in deadline for voters living in counties where ongoing civil unrest continues in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Residents in Allegheny, Dauphin, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties will have their votes counted so long as the ballots were postmarked by Tuesday and received by election officials no later than June 9.
About one third of counties were also using new voting machines for the first time. A few struggled with technical issues, Boockvar said, such as paper ballots that were too large to fit through the scanner. Election officials said those ballots will be counted by hand instead.
"I want to thank Pennsylvania's poll workers and county election officials, who faced some truly extraordinary challenges with this primary — from some of the most significant changes to the state election code in 80 years and new voting systems, to COVID-19 complications and civil unrest in many areas of the Commonwealth," Boockvar said. "Thanks to them — and the voters of Pennsylvania — we held a safe and peaceful election and demonstrated once again the enduring strength of our democracy."
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 93 percent of ballots cast for statewide offices had been counted.