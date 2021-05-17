Today, May 18, is Pennsylvania’s municipal primary election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Locally, six candidates have cross-filed and will appear on Republican and Democratic ballots for the Magisterial District Judge seat in DuBois. Campaign signs for candidates placed around the area, listed alphabetically, include Gilbert J. Barker, Scott T. Farrell, Elliot M. Gelfand, Michael S. Marshall, David Sean Meholick and Randall T. Vargas. Unofficial results of contested local races will appear online later tonight — thecourierexpress.com — and in print Wednesday.
PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARY
Ben Destefan
