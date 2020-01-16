Among the 50 states, according to a recent study, Pennsylvania residents received the 12th highest number of robocalls in 2019.
The study determined that:
- Pennsylvania residents filed 241,397 robocall complaints, or 1,887 robocalls per 100,000 residents.
- Since 2015, Pennsylvania has received the 20th most robocalls of any state: 1,096,427 robocalls or 8,572 robocalls per 100,000 residents.
- Nationwide, robocalls have seen an average increase of 14 percent since 2015. Pennsylvania saw a slightly higher increase in that time period at 17 percent.
- Top types of robocalls in Pennsylvania since 2015 include debt reduction, imposters and medical & prescription calls.
If you own a phone, said the report, chances are you’ve been subject to some type of robocall. You might receive one or even multiple robocalls daily, the study determined. These pesky and unwanted phone calls are not only a nuisance, but they’ve also led to innocent victims being scammed out of their own money.
Seniors are among the hardest hit when it comes to scam phone calls. In fact, people 60 and older lost a total of at least $298 million to scams and fraud in 2019, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The median reported loss for 60-69 year olds was $615 and for 70-79 year olds the reported loss was slightly higher at $802. But those 80 and older reported the largest losses with a median individual loss of $1,800.
Since robocalls have no boundaries and occur throughout the entire country, the report analyzed where robocalls are happening the most. The report's analysis breaks down the states that receive the most robocalls per capita as well as the states that have seen the greatest increase in robocalls since 2015.
In 2019, Colorado was the hardest-hit state in terms of receiving the most robocalls. According to the FTC, residents in the Rocky Mountain state filed 130,640 robocall complaints, or 2,403 robocalls per capita. Neighboring Arizona was No. 2 with 158,549 robocall complaints, or 2,328 per capita.
However, if you’re looking for a little solace from robocalls, your best bet, according to the results of the study, might be to move to Alaska. In 2019, the state was home to the fewest robocall complaints with just 4,287, or 580 per capita.
The report also examined overall robocalls within the last five years.
The East Coast seems to be a magnet for robocalls as New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut all rank within the top five.
Since 2015, New Jersey received a total of 1,071,918 robocall complaints, which makes it the No. 1 state in the nation for robocalls, according to the FTC. Nearby Delaware, which ranks No. 2, received a staggering 10,735 per capita. Overall, Alaska once again seems to be a somewhat safe haven from robocalls with 15,627 robocall complaints within the last five years, or 2,116 per capita. This is slightly less than the number of complaints that New Jersey received in 2019 alone.
Robocalls have only gone up in the last five years no matter the state or area. Nationwide, robocalls have seen an average annual increase of 14 percent since 2015. During that same time, Indiana, North Dakota and Washington D.C. have increased more than double the national average. Utah and Louisiana have also been targeted particularly hard and have experienced an average annual increase of 25 percent.
While tougher fines and restrictions are being put in place to deter robocalls and scams, it’s still important to be educated and vigilant on these unwanted phone calls, especially to avoid becoming a victim to a potential scam, according to the report, which, conducted by Provision Living Senior Living Communities, drew from data from the Federal Trade Commission's National Do Not Call Registry.