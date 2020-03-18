DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.