HARRISBURG — Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for November 2018.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point from October to 4.2 percent. This was the first over-the-month increase in the unemployment rate since July 2016. The Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by six-tenths of a percentage point from November 2017.
The estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work, known as the civilian labor force, was up 21,000 over the month. The number of employed Pennsylvanians rose by 17,000 to a record high of 6,172,000. The number of unemployed residents was up 3,000 from October, but down 40,000 from last November.
The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, was down 5,400 in November to 6,055,500. Highlights from this month’s jobs report include:
- Among the 11 industry supersectors, five showed gains over the month
- Construction had the largest monthly gain, reaching its highest level since May 2008
- The largest percentage gain was in mining & logging (+1.0 percent), which added jobs for the fifth straight month
Over the past 12 months, jobs increased 1.3 percent in the commonwealth with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Professional & business services had the largest volume 12-month gain. Nationally, jobs were up 1.7 percent during this timeframe.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following them on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.