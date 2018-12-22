Today

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.