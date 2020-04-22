HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers approved another measure Tuesday destined for Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto pen.
This time, GOP senators approved a plan that expands telemedicine and provides clarity about insurance reimbursement for the service. While both parties agree the once-stalled bill takes renewed importance amid the coronavirus pandemic, Senate Democrats said they couldn’t swallow the “poison pill” amendment it contains that excludes access to mifepristone, a medication used to induce abortions.
“It’s important to recognize that this anti-choice language is the barrier to getting this bill signed by the governor,” Senate Majority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny said. “We need to work collaboratively to fight COVID-19 and expand access to health care. That means women’s health care, too.”
Senate Bill 857 cleared the chamber with near unanimity in October, only to receive the controversial amendment in the House a month later that stalled its progress. Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, acknowledged the governor’s likely veto in a phone call with reporters Wednesday.
"That’s why I held it in the Senate for so long,” he said. “I was looking for middle ground. Unfortunately, we were unable to achieve that, and now that we are in the middle of this pandemic, I just felt it was too important.”
Corman and other Republicans argued that the language followed guidelines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that require women to visit a physician when seeking a pharmaceutical abortion to learn of the medication's possible side effects. SB 857's language also denies access to about 60 other drugs on the FDA's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) list.
“This bill doesn’t change anything,” he said. “I get the ideological view of abortion on both sides, but hopefully the governor can rise above that and recognize the greater good here.”
Lyndsay Kensinger, a Wolf spokesperson, confirmed the governor's plan to veto the bill Wednesday.
"The administration supported the bill when it unanimously passed the Senate last year and we supported the efforts on the part of Senate Democrats in recent days to remove unnecessarily restrictive amendments, add improvements, and revert back to an earlier version of the bill," she said. "Unfortunately, these efforts were rejected and Gov. Wolf will veto the bill."