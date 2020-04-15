HARRISBURG — GOP senators signed off on two plans to reopen some businesses on Wednesday that are likely destined for Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto pen.
The chamber approved Senate Bills 327 and 613 along party lines after hours of debate over whether the administration’s current coronavirus mitigation strategy – while admittedly effective – goes too far, unnecessarily plunging more than 1.3 million residents into unemployment.
Wolf ordered all nonessential businesses to shut down indefinitely last month using guidelines that Republicans have repeatedly criticized as the most expansive and onerous in the region, if not the entire country. The Department of Community and Economic Development rolled out a waiver program two days later that granted operating exemptions for nearly 8,000 businesses out of the more than 42,000 that applied.
Senate Republicans on Tuesday bemoaned the imperfect waiver process and chided Wolf for partnering with other governors in a multistate regional strategy rather than collaborating with lawmakers to formulate a reopening plan. They also flouted the “false dichotomy” of public health and safety versus the economy that they say Democrats use to attack the legislation.
“To date, it’s been a one person ship. One person is making all the decisions,” said Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre. “We want to have input, at least at an advisory level. The theme of this is not to look to Rhode Island, not to look to Connecticut, not to look to New Jersey or New York or Vermont. Let’s look to Pennsylvania.”
Senate Bill 327 aims to establish a pandemic recovery task force that would review the state’s response to COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of more than 600 residents and sickened 26,000 others. Senate lawmakers approved an amendment that would give county officials leeway to reopen local businesses that can adhere to social distancing guidelines implemented by the federal Centers of Disease Control and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
Senate Bill 613, likewise, would require the governor to create a plan that reopens businesses in accordance with the CISA list, which Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has warned is not restrictive enough to control the spread of the virus and would result in an overwhelmed health care system.
“I am certainly concerned about the economy as we all are,” said Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia. “But that being said, the plan that we are being presented in this particular bill opens sections of Pennsylvania based upon very limited data, because we do not have comprehensive testing across the state.”
Comprehensive testing is just one element Wolf and others have indicated would give the state confidence to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses. Bolstering the stockpile of personal protective equipment and ventilators and seeing consistent declines in new cases and hospitalizations are also part of the equation, Wolf has said.
But for Republicans in both chambers, the governor’s day-by-day management of the crisis leaves many of their constituents concerned about the future. Corman said his phone rings off the hook and his inbox is full of messages from residents who are struggling and confused.
“We’ve tried to work with the governor to change this and we’ve been unsuccessful,” Corman said. “Each of us [senators] represent about 260,000 people, and we tried to represent them today by adopting measures that are based in science and use a system that we think will work better.”
“We’re not just ignoring the concerns that are in front of us,” he added. “We are not just arbitrarily opening up businesses. We are adopting nationally recognized standards that the CDC has put out. What we are trying to accomplish is to control the disease.”
Corman’s sentiments echo frustrations aired a day earlier in the House, which must concur on the amendment added to SB 327 before it heads to Wolf’s desk.
“We believe Pennsylvania’s residents need to see that there is some type of light in the tunnel," said Steve Miskin, spokesperson for House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny. “They need to see someone empathizing with them and looking towards the future before they all lose their livelihoods.”
The governor told reporters Wednesday he didn’t support the bills, though he did not directly say he would issue vetoes.
“I am concerned about handing over the responsibility for opening up, especially in places where we are not ready,” he said. “I think what we need to do is recognize that the course we are on right now is the least bad choice we have to make and all the painful choices that go along with it, we have to follow through with it.”
Sen. Andy Dinniman, D-Chester, closed the Senate's session Wednesday pleading for unity during the crisis after listening to legislators argue over bills that he says will never become law.
"What’s happened to us as a people?," he said. "When 9/11 occurred, there was no Democrat and there was no Republican. we united together against one external threat. The threat of this virus is every bit as much a threat as 9/11 or an act of war would be upon us."