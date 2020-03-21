CLARION — The Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (PASBDCs) are responding to help as the impact of COVID-19 hits hard. The SBDC network has the experience and an excellent track record in providing the needed technical assistance and information needed by businesses negatively impacted by these current external factors. SBDCs deliver consulting services and educational programs through a network of 16 Centers across Pennsylvania hosted at colleges and universities.
The PASBDC has enhanced their website to give businesses a go to place for information to answer their pressing questions. This webpage will continue to be updated as more information is shared and announcements are made http://pasbdc.org/services/continuity/disruption-recovery
Cindy Nellis, Director of the Clarion University SBDC, notes, “It is important that businesses know that technical assistance is close by. Our consultants work one-on-one with businesses to help them make better business decisions and find answers to the critical questions they have.
“Although our Center has moved to remote operations, consulting services are available by telephone and virtual conferences. Businesses may request assistance online at www.clarion.edu/sbdc and clicking “Get Help.” In addition, businesses may contact the SBDC via email at sbdc@clarion.edu or by leaving a message at 814-393-2060. A consultant will return the call.”
The Clarion University SBDC provides services to businesses in a 10-county region including Armstrong, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, and Venango.
Disaster loansThe U.S. Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As of March 19, 2020, Pennsylvania received the designated declaration. As a result, SBA issued under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the President, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.
SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing. These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75%. SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.
As a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, SBDCs across Pennsylvania will be working to help small business owners with questions, technical assistance and understanding the application process for the Economic injury Disaster Loans. SBDC consulting is confidential and provided at no charge by a staff of skilled professionals. Areas of consulting include but are not limited to: management and marketing assistance, business planning, loan packaging, environmental management and energy efficiency, and long and short-term growth strategies. Funding for the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is provided by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and host institutions.
Contact your local SBDC (http://pasbdc.org/centers) to obtain information on financial loans and resources and receive the technical assistance to help apply for the funding needed to survive this crisis. One can also check the list of events for upcoming webinars on COVID-19 Disaster Preparedness.