For the first time in 20 years, the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball State Tournament is returning to the western half of the state, with DuBois hosting the historic event that dates back to the 1920s as part of the larger celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Pennsylvania American Legion.
That last time the event was held in the western part of the state was 1999, when St. Marys hosted the event at Berwind Park.
And, it was a twist of fate that brought the event to Showers Field this year according Barry Abbott, the Chairman for the Pennsylvania American Legion (PAL) Baseball State Tournament.
“My understanding is the tournament was scheduled to come to a city in the west, but that city that was supposed to get the championship week did not have an American Legion baseball team,” said Abbott. “So, the Western Commander for Baseball (Bob Schleiden) made a phone call and said look, ‘I was in DuBois and saw the Small College World Series.
‘I saw the most fantastic facility, and this championship week celebrating 100th anniversary of the American Legion has to go to DuBois. You won’t find a better facility in the west.’
“So, that precipitated all the movement to come to DuBois. From there, I credit the City of DuBois and Post 17 for carrying the ball with it.”
Abbott said having a facility like Showers Field certainly helped in getting the event, but only touches the surface of what the entire experience has entailed.
“It’s a huge honor to have the state tournament here for the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion, and we are showcasing our city and our Post this week,” said Abbott. “We’re going to put our best foot forward and produce the best baseball the American Legion has seen.”
Showers Field will play a big role in that with the “on the field” product.
“The City took the phrase, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and I have to reach out to the city fathers, the councilmen and all people who work in the city and area,” said Abbott. “Herm Suplizio and all of them took on a giant responsibility to rebuild Showers Field from the ground back up.
“And the facility they put in there is by far one of the best stadiums short of a professional field. I would put our stadium up against any stadium across the state.”
Suplizio is excited for what the event means for the city on many levels.
“We’re pleased to be able to host this, and it’s a big honor to do so,” said Suplizio. “First of all, it’s a great economic impact for the entire community to have these tournaments here. People coming here with all of the out of town teams and stay in hotels. People coming to watch have to stay somewhere and have to eat somewhere. Some people may even do a little shopping, so it will be a nice economic impact for the entire area.
“And, to be able to host the American Legion State Tournament right here in DuBois, what better way to honor our veterans. That’s what it’s all about. And being the 100th Anniversary of the local American Legion, what a plus.
“It’s a good way to show people what DuBois is about. As I tell everybody, this is the best place to live and the best place to work. And, our fields are one way to show people what we’re about here in DuBois. We do get criticized (about fields) because not everyone likes baseball or softball, but it’s been a great venue for all these tournaments that have come in.
“Think about what it’s like to have a young baseball or young softball player watching some of older kids and watching some good talent and some good baseball and have that serve as a motivator for them.”
Behind the scenes, Abbott and several other members of the DuBois Post 17 State Championship Committee have diligently working to have everything ready to go for Friday’s kickoff activities. That committee also features John Fritz, Richard Coccimiglio, Billie Jo Powers, Daryl Almendarez, Jack Tully and Amanda Rosman.
“There has been a lot of behind the scenes work, and several people who are part of the committee who have shouldered shouldered a lot of the responsibility to not only get the games here, but then accept the financial responsibility to pay to have them here,” said Abbott.
“That is something some people lose track of. When you sign that contract, you’re obligated for the finances of tourney. So, Post 17 is financially responsible for housing all teams and coaches and daily meal money for the players and coaches. There also is housing for all Legion departmental staff attending and meal money, housing all the umpires and meal money.”
Another added cost for DuBois Post 17 is the historic undertaking of having PCN doing a live television broadcast of the championship game(s) on Wednesday afternoon/evening.
“There is definitely a great financial responsibility with everything, and it’s nothing to sneeze at,” said Abbott. “Having PCN come in and do a live broadcast of the championship game from Showers Field is historic in the annals of Pennsylvania American Legion baseball and in our area.
“Outside of the PIAA Championships, I can’t think of any other (youth) baseball event that has been broadcast live in the state.”
The championship game will also feature a ceremony in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Pennsylvania American Legion.
“The plan is to have 100 veterans (from around the state) march on to Showers Field to celebrate 100th anniversary of American Legion,” said Abbott. “It will be a glorious celebration (vets all over state). We will have the local scout troop escort veterans onto the field.”
Post 17 has gotten some corporate sponsors to help offset the costs of having PCN air the championship game live on TV. Those sponsors include Ext. Solutions, City of DuBois, PA Grain, Penn Highlands, Snappy’s/J.J. Powell, 3 Sigma, Treasure Lake and Deb’s Dairy Queen.
Other sponsors helping with other aspects of the tournament are Wendy’s, Carol Foltz and Penn State DuBois, which is helping with the livestreaming of all state tourney games online. Those video streams can be accessed through the Showers Field website at showersfield.com.