The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, through Goodwill, had a large banner made for the DuBois Post 17 Legion for the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball State Tournament festivities to be held at Showers Field from Friday through Wednesday. The banner is currently hanging on the fencing along Liberty Boulevard behind Mansell Stadium and will be moved to Showers Field at some point once the tournament is underway. The group also had smaller versions of the banner made to be placed at various locations around town. Displaying the banner are DuBois Post 17 State Championship Committe member Billie Jo Powers, left, and Julie Stewart, president of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group.