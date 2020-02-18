HARRISBURG — Fourth-graders in Pennsylvania on average scored 223 on a standardized reading test administered last year, which is four points above the 2019 national average calculated by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).
The Pennsylvania students’ average score ranked in a tie for 10th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Among the fourth-graders in Pennsylvania who took the assessment, 68 percent tested at or above the basic achievement level, while 40 percent tested at or above the proficient level, according to the analysis.
In total, fourth-graders in 17 of the jurisdictions had average scores above the national average. And 23 jurisdictions had average scores that didn’t vary significantly with the U.S. average, according to the study, while 12 posted average scores that were well below the national average.
The NAEP uses the academic results of such tests to improve public education in the U.S. The effort is carried out under the direction of the U.S. Department of Education.