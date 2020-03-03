HARRISBURG — After three years of maintaining a status-quo department budget, the head of Pennsylvania’s Treasury Department asked lawmakers for an increase in that budget at a recent state Senate Appropriations Committee meeting.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella went before the Senate panel and discussed Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal for the department, which includes a call to allocate $16 million more to the agency, bringing its 2020-21 budget to $1.38 billion.
Torsella, who emphasized his department has frozen its own budget in the past three years while seeking cost efficiencies, described the ask before lawmakers as a “modest increase.”
“I want to emphasize the Treasury is a revenue producer,” Torsella said as he attempted to underscore how the department helps Pennsylvania’s overall bottom line.
When asked by lawmakers on the Senate panel how the agency might be affected in the upcoming fiscal year if another status-quo budget were put in place, Torsella said it was hard to predict because he and his team would work to mitigate the effects.
“We will work with whatever we have to work with to do the best we can for the commonwealth,” Torsella said. “We’re not here to say that the world will come to an end. But we do think our service levels will be compromised.”
State Sen. John Blake, D-Scranton, said he would support an increase to the treasurer’s budget with the caveat the allocations would bring “additional return” to the state’s overall budget. Blake, in expressing his support, pointed out the treasurer’s office shed about 60 positions in the past decade.
“I think we should consider your request for additional support,” Blake said to Torsella.
Throughout the hour-and-a-half hearing, the Senate panel touched on a range of issues, including the state’s debt service levels.
In a broad, big-picture sense, Torsella said Pennsylvania is about middle of the pack in terms of its debt loads.
Some states in close proximity — including New Jersey and New York — have a higher proportion of debt. On the other hand, other nearby neighbors, such as Ohio and Virginia, have comparatively less debt on their books.
Torsella said one highlight is an improvement in the state’s so-called rainy day fund, or a portion of the reserves built up to handle unexpected, emergency expenses.