HUMMELSTOWN — The Pennsylvania Veterinary Foundation (PVF) is becoming Animal Care PA.
Originally established in 1983, PVF has served as the charitable arm of the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) and is known throughout the veterinary community.
“The name Pennsylvania Veterinary Foundation is most often perceived by non-veterinarians as an organization that somehow provides support to veterinarians and not to animals in need and or pet owners with limited resources,” according to PVF Board Chair, Malcolm A. Kram, DVM, CVA. “Nothing is further from the truth. The Foundation began as an organization funded by Pennsylvania veterinarians to provide scholarships to veterinary school,” states Kram “Fast forward to today. We still provide scholarships. In 2019 alone, we awarded over $16,000 in scholarship funds. However, our programs have expanded to support animals in need as well as the animal companions of senior citizens with limited resources.
Animal Care PA’s mission “will remain the same,” added Executive Director Christian D. Malesic, MBA, CAE, IOM. “To help caring people help animals by bridging the gap through animal welfare initiatives like The Last Chance (TLC) program and Henry’s Helping Paws program, as well as funding Veterinary Student Scholarships. This complex mission can easily be summed up with these words added under their new logo: FEED, AID, EDUCATE.”
Animal Care PA’s FEED program called Henry’s Helping Paws, provides food to pets of senior citizens, with the goal of keeping pets and their owners together. The pilot program began, and is currently being offered, in Chester County with hopes to expand throughout the Commonwealth.
The AID plan, The Last Chance (TLC) program, provides tender loving care grants to companion animals in need when their owners have limited financial means to pay for their care.
Finally, the EDUCATE program helps to decrease the financial burden that plagues veterinary students by offering scholarships to Pennsylvania students who are attending accredited veterinary schools.
Jaime Markle, Director of Communication and Marketing, developed the new look and created the logo: “The new branding builds off its founding design by keeping the silhouetted animals, however, it takes it a step further by placing those animals inside a stylized, heart-shaped stethoscope.”
Markle further explained, “The scripted font paired with the sans-serif font offers an attention-appealing design, along with colors that are soothing and inviting. To include the recently added pet food program in the design, a dog bowl was added accompanying a paw print.” All these elements illustrate Animal Care PA’s mission to FEED, AID, and EDUCATE throughout the Commonwealth.
According to Malesic, “The new branding will be fully implemented and transitioned by August 15, 2019.”
Animal Care PA will continue to host a variety of fundraisers throughout the year. Upcoming events include:
— June 30, 2019: Ales for Tails at Southern Tier Brewing Company in Pittsburgh
— August 16-17, 2019: Silent Auction at the Keystone Veterinary Conference in Hershey
— October 27, 2019: Bark in the Park 5K and 1-Mile Dog Walk at Harrisburg’s City Island
Visit AnimalCarePA.org to donate and learn more about Animal Care PA.