HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania earned a grade of “F” for how its economic reopening is proceeding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a ranking by groups that promote economic prosperity.
The grade is based on the leadership of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, the analysis by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and FreedomWorks reports.
The report assessed the potential damage state actions are doing to the economic well-being of residents and in particular how late reopening dates may cause more severe economic downturns.
The analysis rejects the claim that governors who keep their states closed through stay-at-home orders are truly protecting the well-being of citizens, even as the virus has killed more than 80,000 Americans.
“Even from a public health standpoint, the very negative effects from job loss, poverty, business failure and so on are causing social pathologies to soar — suicides, depression, stress, heart attack, spousal and child abuse cases, drug overdoses, alcohol abuse, financial ruin and deprivation,” the report states.
The number of reported Covid-19 cases and death rates have slowed nationwide, and the overall curve seems to have flattened, the report claims.