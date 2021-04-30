On Thursday night, Jake Guentzel’s overtime tally sent the Penguins screaming over the boards in celebration, and right into the postseason, in a blur of black and gold.
Officially, they clinched a playoff spot for the 15th consecutive year. Yes. Fifteen. Not only is that the longest active streak in the NHL, it’s the longest of any of the four major professional sports leagues.
Okay, let’s put this in perspective. Tristan Jarry, you turned 26 on Thursday. (Happy belated birthday, by the way). What were you doing when this playoff streak began in 2006-07 as an 11-year-old kid in Canada?
“Watching them, I guess,” Jarry said.
Same, Tristan. Same.
For an entire generation of Pittsburghers, postseason hockey is all they know. Because that streak has gone on so long and been so automatic, it would be easy to take for granted.
Don’t.
As coach Mike Sullivan pointed out, “There are going to be good teams that don’t make the playoffs. There are every year.”
The Penguins very easily could have been one of them had things unfolded just slightly differently. Think back to Jan. 27 when former GM Jim Rutherford resigned in Boston. The Penguins had won just one single game in regulation and began the year 4-3-1.
The club more or less shut down Jarry just games into his shiny new contract extension to clean up his mechanics and reset his mind. The defense was so badly decimated by injury they called Yannick Weber and asked him to drive 16 hours through a snowstorm.
The Mike Matheson and Cody Ceci reclamation projects were off to turbulent starts. Evgeni Malkin was saying publicly he needed to look at himself in the mirror.
Then, as that series continued into New York City, the Penguins lost two of three before a blizzard grounded the team plane, forcing one of the longest and strangest trips in club history to go on one night longer.
So there they were, stuck in the Big Apple. No GM. A struggling star. Questionable goaltending. A depleted defense. Struggling special teams. Nevermind a pandemic wafting around them in a half shut-down city. It was truly bonkers.
Now, here they are. Sitting in a tie for first place atop the East Division standings. The defensive corps that looked like such a question mark is one of the biggest strengths. They’ve virtually flipped the script to go from one of the most porous defensive teams over the first half of the season to one of the stingiest over the last two months. The power play is surging like it hasn’t in years.
Not for nothing, the overwhelming majority of the team is vaccinated. And Malkin and Brandon Tanev are set to return before too much longer to provide another shot-in-the-arm for the playoff push.
This is not to say this has all been smooth. It still isn’t. At one point, they played without five of their top-9 forwards, including the entire second line, third-line center Teddy Blueger and Tanev.
But the Penguins weathered the literal and metaphoric storms by getting key contributions up and down the lineup. Heck, even equipment guy Jon Taglianetti earned his first NHL assist a few games back.
“I think we’re a very tight group,” Jarry said. “Just being able to step in and have that guy fit in seamless has been great this year. You see how many guys have put up points for us and big goals in timely games. I think that’s been a staple for us this year.”
On Thursday, Sullivan said the Penguins would take a minute to enjoy their achievement. But when asked on Friday if they did anything special, he admitted, well, not so much.
“For me, this is when the fun really starts,” Sullivan said. “We have a lot of work in front of us. We’re well aware of that. Our expectations are high. We’re looking forward to some of the next goals that we have in mind.”
For a coach with two Cups on his Penguins resume, there will be a time to celebrate. For now, think back to 2006-07 and, just like Jarry, watch what happens next.
Jarry readies
for postseason play
Now that the Penguins are officially in the postseason, some of those storylines can begin to unfold. One of the bigger ones will center around the first-year No. 1 netminder.
Jarry got his first taste of the NHL playoffs last year, appearing in the final game against Montreal in the Toronto bubble. He went shot-for-shot with Canadiens goalie Carey Price, stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced. But it wasn’t enough.
Now, if the Penguins are going to make a run, his performance will be one of the biggest X-factors.
Injury updates
Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues evidently avoided major injury on Thursday after taking a Mike Matheson one-timer off the boot. Sullivan labeled Rodrigues’ status as “day-to-day.”
That’s significant given how bad the injury looked initially, as Rodrigues crumpled to the ice in pain and then had to be helped to the dressing room. Signed this offseason to a veteran minimum, $700,000 contract, Rodrigues has provided value far greater than his cap hit. He’s the Penguins’ Swiss Army Knife, who is able to play all three forward spots, both special teams units and on all four lines.
In other injury news, Evgeni Malkin and Brandon Tanev participated in the optional practice in Washington. Sullivan said there is no change to their status.
Meanwhile, on the Capitals side, Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson both participated in an optional skate on Friday. Ovechkin has missed the last three games, while Carlson was absent for Thursday’s game. Capitals coach Peter Laviolette described their status as day-to-day.