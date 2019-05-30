Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON AND BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CLEARFIELD, COLUMBIA, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, LANCASTER, LEBANON, MIFFLIN, MONTOUR, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHERN LYCOMING, UNION, AND YORK. * UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * RENEWED ROUNDS OF HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO FORM THIS AFTERNOON. RAINFALL OF AN INCH OR MORE IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. AREAS THAT SAW HEAVY RAIN OVER THE PREVIOUS COUPLE OF DAYS WILL BE MOST VULNERABLE TO FLOODING. * TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/FLOOD. &&