Penn State Extension continues to offer pesticide recertification credits. What was old is new again, and in March of 2020, Nicole Santangelo and Liz Bosak of Penn State Extension in Potter/McKean and Dauphin/Perry Counties worked quickly to meet the needs of applicators without internet access. They were able to launch a correspondence course last summer that became an inspiration for Penn State Extension’s new line-up of Pesticide Applicator Recertification Workbooks, available for purchase at extension.psu.edu/pestcredits or by phone at 1-877-345-0691. They cost $10 plus tax. Shipping and handling will be free through March 31.
Several workbooks are available now and include the following worth two category credits: Forage Diseases Workbook, Soybean Diseases Workbook (available in February), Pumpkin Diseases Workbook, Tomato Diseases Workbook and a Fumigation Workbook available in February.
Those needing 2+2 should also choose one of the following that provide two core credits: Adjuvants and Pesticides Workbook, Pesticide Recordkeeping Workbook, Pesticide Spill Protocol Workbook.
For those comfortable accessing learning materials online, consider taking Penn State’s Agronomic Pesticide Update – Webinar. Earn pesticide recertification credits from the comfort of your home or office! The Agronomic Pesticide Update webinar offers Pennsylvania commercial, public, and private applicators the opportunity to earn Core (2 credits) and Category (2 credits) towards pesticide recertification. Each webinar below is $10, and one should suffice for most private applicators that are caught up on credits.
- Agronomic Pesticide Update with 2 Core and 2 Cat. PC, 01, 18 –$10. February 11 at 10 a.m. – Topic: Forage Pests
- February 25 at 10 a.m. – Topic: Soybeans, Slugs and Cover Crops.
- March 11 at 7 p.m. – Topic: Corn and Other Grains.
Recordings will be available through April so registrants can watch anytime. For a complete agenda or to register visit extension.psu.edu/agronomic-pesticide-update-webinar or call 1-877-345-0691.
If you need just one credit to round out your applicator license renewal, check out the other online courses (now on sale at 50% off). They are around $7.50 per credit (at the sale price) and have a wide selection of offerings found at extension.psu.edu/pestcredits. There is also a “Pollinators and Pesticides” Workbook worth a single core credit available online or by calling 1-877-345-0691. Additional webinars may be available.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact the Penn State Extension office in your area or call 1-877-345-0691 in advance of your participation or visit.