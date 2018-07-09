Our Summer Reading program is still going on, and it’s not just for kids!
The adults, led by Kim Wiant, enjoyed painting an Americana scene on canvas just in time for the Fourth of July. A big thank you goes to Kim for making this fun event happen for the library.
Next on our list for the adults is “A Perfect Pairing: Books and Wine.” Join us in the library community room on Thursday, July 12 at 6 p.m. Just bring your favorite book! Our local Porchvue Winery will be providing the perfect wine to pair with your book.
Come out and enjoy socializing and a relaxing atmosphere with friends of the community.
More upcoming adult events include: gardening, a DIY craft, and cake decorating. Stop in at the library or call for more information and dates.
•
The adults aren’t the only ones having fun. So far, the children have enjoyed a kick-off party complete with food, books, a movie, and DIY kazoo making. We also made music and played games with our guest, Sarah Williams, the Redbank Valley elementary music teacher. This week we enjoyed activities with Joy Horner as our guest. Thanks for joining us, Joy!
•
If you missed our movie night on July 5, we will be holding another movie night soon. Check out our Facebook page for a poll on what movie you would like to see shown here at the library. Your input matters to us. If you have a suggestion of a movie you would like to view, feel free to give us a call and let us know what it is or send us a message on Facebook.
•
Pet Picture Day will be Aug. 25, so mark your calendars! Pamper your pet with a mini photo shoot by themselves or with you by Jess Shaffer Photography.
Look for upcoming information on our Facebook page to sign up for your spot that day. Jess Shaffer is generously donating the entire sitting fee to the library. So, you can get a fabulous photo and support the library at the same time! Thank you, Jess!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.