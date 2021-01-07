124371800

Dog running on the wet sand
King Louie, a St. Bernard owned by Annie and Paul Reed, recently passed away at age of 6. Louie left us too soon but will be remembered for his prodigious slobber and uncanny ability to sense a potato chip bag being opened from anywhere in the house.
 
He was a big, sloppy boy who loved as much as he was loved.

