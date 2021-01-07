Some people say crossing a black cat is bad luck, but the Warner family had the best of luck when they adopted Rebel from a local shelter.
Rebel had a rough start to life, coming to the family with only three legs and a fear of people. Over the years she became a beloved member of the family and will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
