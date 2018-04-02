The current director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), Executive Director, John Arway, is facing removal by certain members of the Pennsylvania State Legislature. The effort to oust John Arway is led by Sen. Joseph Scarnatti.
The issue revolves around the Pennsylvania State Legislature directing Arway to make cuts within the PFBC and account for reserve funds. Responding to the request, Arway proposed to close three fish hatchery operations and dismiss employees. The proposal was the only option available considering the burden carried by the PFBC to cover the required pension funding and expenses of the state workers.
The State Legislature is also questioning the PFBC’s reserve fund that is used to respond to emergencies and to keep the PFBC solvent. I question why we as private citizens holding fishing licenses are being told how our money should be spent by a legislature that can’t negotiate a budget on time and is fiscally irresponsible with the way they spend our tax dollars.
The situation is being addressed by the State Legislature with the intent of releasing Arway from his duties by voting on Senate Bill 935 as early as April 9. This action will limit Arway’s term as executive director to 8 years. Arway is currently in his eighth year. This is an example of displaced aggression on the part of the State Legislature as the proposed hatchery closures are in legislative districts of politicians not so fond of facing backlash from their constituents; or is that the only reason?
Related, documented press releases have exposed friction between the PFBC and certain legislators. I find that credible as Arway has responsibility without authority. You see, the PFBC must seek approval from the PA State Legislature for raising license fees so the legislature can hold the agency hostage until they get their way.
In response to this situation, SB 30 is currently in Harrisburg awaiting an approval vote. SB 30 seeks to have the PFBC operate independently without conflicts from the legislators yet still be audited for consistent lawful behavior.
The State Legislature is not addressing the root causes of the entirety of the problems by directing the PFBC to act and then chastising the PFBC for acting. Arway has held off raising the price of fishing licenses and related fees for the benefit of PA residents. The overwhelming majority of residents approve of a license and associated fees increase but Arway doesn’t have approval of the State Legislature to do so by current law.
I insist that those reading this call their state senators and representatives and express satisfaction for a job well done by John Arway and to express extreme dissatisfaction with the inconsistent administration in Harrisburg.
Gary Barrett
Punxsutawney PA
