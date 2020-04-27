I have bought a fishing license for the last 46 years and was planning on buying one this year. Then all of a sudden the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission decdides without any notice to open trout season on April 7 — 11 days earlier than the scheduled date of April 18.
A lot of people had plans to take children fishing. A lot of older people can’t get ready as fast as they once could and it takes time to get licenses and get ready. There will be less in season stockings and nobody will know about the stocking because the PFBC will not put anything online.
The PFBC has always been sneaky about trout season. In years past they changed dates and streams to be stocked to fool the anglers. They only put the stockings schedule online in the past few years because the anglers complained about spending millions of dollars on trout fishing and that they deserved to know when trout were being stocked.
The PFBC will blame this year on the coronavirus but that is just an easy way out for them.
My friend and I will not buy a license this year and I hope others will not, either.
Jerry L. Weis
Falls Creek