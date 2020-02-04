MT. JEWETT — The Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists (PFSC) announced that the North Central Division will be opening their Annual Meeting to the public at the Black Forest Conservation Association on Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 1 p.m. This meeting is open to all sportsmen’s clubs, individuals, hunters, anglers, trappers, conservationists, and anybody else interested in Pennsylvania’s outdoor heritage.
The Black Forest Conservation Association is located at 189 Back Road, Coudersport. To get to the club, take US 6 east from Coudersport, go two miles from the red light; turn south on SR 872, go two miles; turn left onto First Fork Road (there is a sign for Black Forest Conservation Assoc; go 200 feet and turn right onto Back Road (there is a sign); then go 1/2 mile to the Black Forest Grounds (there is a sign).
Refreshments will be served.
The PFSC serves as the voice of sportsmen and conservationists in the Commonwealth of PA and has a regular presence in the Legislature to represent outdoor heritage issues pertinent to the passions and interests of its members.
Learn more about the PFSC on their Facebook page facebook.com/pfsc.org or on their website, https://www.pfsc.org.