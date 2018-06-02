HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Game Commission Northwest Region Director Richard T. Cramer recently announced the region’s schedule of Hunter-Trapper Education classes through the end of June.
“A basic Hunter-Trapper Education course is mandatory for all first-time license buyers, regardless of age,” Cramer said. “Now is a good time to register and take a course in preparation for the upcoming hunting season, and we are offering several classes during June across the region.”
To register for a course in your area, visit the Game Commission’s website (www.pgc.pa.gov); go to “Education” and click on “Hunter-Trapper Education”. Click on “Hunter-Trapper Education Class Calendar”.
With the support of volunteer instructors and organizations that host classes, HTE courses are being held throughout the region. There is no fee for the basic HTE course. Pre-registration is required and online registration is available for all courses offered by the agency.
In order to prepare for class, read Chapters 1, 4, 5, and 9 located in “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA.” You will be directed to an online link from the agency website.
Taught by dedicated teams of trained volunteers, most HTE classes last at least six hours over one or two days, and participants must attend all instruction before taking the test at the end of the course. Youngsters must be at least 11 years old to receive HTE certification.
Successful completion of a basic Pennsylvania HTE class or another state’s equivalent course is required by state law to obtain a first-time hunting or furtaker license, regardless of age. For those that participate in either the youth or adult mentor hunting permit programs, a basic Pennsylvania HTE class is required before becoming a licensed hunter. A mentor permit is not a hunting license.
Registrations also are being accepted for the online version of the basic HTE program, which is available for those 16 years of age or older. The online course is available to students on their own time schedule. A fee of $19.50 is required after successfully completing the course requirements to receive certification.
In 1959, the Game Commission began offering a voluntary hunter safety program, and about 25,000 students participated in that program annually. Beginning in 1969, the General Assembly required all first-time hunting license buyers under the age of 16 to successfully complete a four-hour hunter education course. The course requirement was expanded to six hours in 1977. The program became mandatory for all first-time hunting license buyers regardless of age in 1982.
In 1986, the safety program was increased to ten hours of class time and trapper training was included. The name of the program also was changed to Hunter-Trapper Education, and was required for all first-time furtaker license buyers, too. A combination home study-classroom version of the course reduced classroom time to six hours of instruction starting in 2013.
Since 1959, more than 2 million students have been certified through this course.
Following is a list of scheduled Hunter-Trapper Education courses for the Northwest Region:
Basic Hunter-Trapper Education Classes:
Tom Ridge Environmental Center, Erie
Saturday, April 7, 2018 – 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Oil City Izaak Walton League, Oil City
Saturday, June 2, 2018 – 9 am to 4:30 pm.
Clinton Irwin Sportsmen’s Club, Harrisville
Saturday, June 2, 2018 – 9 am to 4 pm.
Summit Twp. Sportsmen’s Club, Butler
Monday, June 4 and Tuesday, June 5, 2018 – 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm – both nights.
Mars Rod & Gun Club, Mars
Saturday, June 9, 2018 – 9 am to 4:30 pm.
Cochranton Sportsman’s Club, Cochranton
Saturday, June 9, 2018 – 9 am to 4 pm.
Big Run Fire Hall, Big Run
Saturday, June 16, 2018 – 8:30 am to 4 pm.
Limestone Firehall, Clarion
Saturday, June 16, 2018 – 8 am to 3:30 pm.
Presque Isle Field Archers, Waterford
Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22, 2018 – 6 pm to 9 pm.
Keystone Gun Club, Erie
Saturday, June 23, 2018 – 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Slippery Rock Sportsmen’s Club, Slippery Rock, PA
Saturday, June 23, 2018 – 8 am to 3 pm.
Heritage House, Brookville
Saturday, June 23, 2018 – 9 am to 4 pm.
Mahoning Sportsman Association, Hillville
Saturday, June 23, 2018 – 9 am to 5 pm.
Gem City Outdoorsman Club, Fairview
Saturday, June 23, 2018 – 8 am to 2 pm.
Harthegig Conservation Club, Fredonia
Saturday, June 30, 2018 – 8 am to 3pm.
Strattanville Sportsmen’s Club, Strattanville
Saturday, June 30, 2018 – 8 am to 3:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.