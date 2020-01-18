HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2020 on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.
This meeting will be the first to follow a new format adopted whereby quarterly meetings will be held in two parts, one each on Friday and Saturday.
Quarterly meetings previously had been held on Monday and Tuesday, with the January meeting also including a Sunday session for public comment.
Public comment – limited to five minutes – will be accepted at the Saturday, Jan. 25 meeting on a first-to-register, first-to-speak basis. Registration begins when doors to the Harrisburg headquarters open at 7:45 a.m. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.
Following the conclusion of public comment, the board will take up its regular agenda, then will discuss new business.
Public comment will not be accepted at the Friday, Jan. 24 meeting. The purpose of this meeting is for the board to hear reports from staff.
The agenda for the January meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “Quick Clicks,” on the left side of the homepage, select “Events and Board Meetings,” then click the link provided in the description of the Saturday, Jan. 25 meeting.
The Game Commission’s headquarters is located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit off Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home.
The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed Friday and again on Saturday, following the conclusion of public comments. The live stream can be viewed on the agency’s YouTube Channel.