BUTLER — Guests attending the Pittsburgh Philharmonic’s March 21 concert at Butler County Community College will hear the hateful clash of cymbals representing a sword fight, and the pacifying voice of an English horn calling for love during an “emotional roller coaster” titled “Heartbreak at the Symphony,” Daniel Nesta Curtis said.
“This music,” said Curtis, maestro of the 60-member orchestra, “is incredibly dramatic.”
The Pittsburgh Philharmonic will perform the prelude and the ending to Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde”; Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture”; and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 during a 90-minute show that begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 for reserved seating, $13 for seniors and $10 for students, and can be purchased online at bc3.edu/theater, or by calling 724-284-8505.
Tristan and Isolde’s story, Curtis said, is much like that of two other young lovers, Romeo and Juliet.
“One drinks the magic love potion, which binds them together under this magic spell,” Curtis said. “Like Romeo and Juliet, it’s only in death they can fulfill their love for each other.”
Said Larry Stock, director of BC3’s Cultural Center: “It’s not a happy tale. And neither is Romeo and Juliet.
‘“Tristan und Isolde’ is a roller coaster ride,” Stock said, “with the highs and the lows of this wonderful story.”
In Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture,” Succop Theater guests can “hear the story of their love unfold,” Curtis said – and the disagreement between the Montagues and the Capulets, “the battle between the families and the ultimate tragedy that ends Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet.’”
The mood feels dark, Curtis said, “but it also has some of the most beautiful, warm, lovely, romantic music. So I imagine this program as a kind of emotional roller coaster where the audience goes from the deepest lows of despair and then, in the next moment, hopefully they are overwhelmed with music of love and exuberance.”
Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 finishes the Pittsburgh Philharmonic’s program “because,” Curtis said, “it is the love story with a happy ending.”
“Very uplifting,” Stock said.
Unlike the Wagner and Tchaikovsky pieces, “Hanson’s symphony ends as a celebration of love,” Curtis said. “So the ‘Heartbreak at the Symphony’ actually has a happy ending.”
Prior to the Pittsburgh Philharmonic’s concert, BC3’s Mary Hulton Phillips Gallery, located near Succop Theater, will host the opening of an art exhibit titled “Revealed,” by Kathy Strauss, of Baltimore, at 6 p.m. The opening is free and open to the public.
BC3’s Succop Theater will also host in its spring 2020 Performing Arts season Semi-Toned on April 8, and the Pittsburgh Philharmonic’s performance of “Fantastic Finale” on May 16.