Members of the Pittsburgh Philharmonic are shown during an Aug. 25 concert at Butler County Community College’s Succop Theater. The Pittsburgh Philharmonic will perform the prelude and the ending to Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde”; Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture”; and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 2 during its “Heartbreak at the Symphony” show March 21 at Succop Theater.