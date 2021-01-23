PHILIPSBURG — Anytime you can get something or do something for free, it’s a great feeling. That’s exactly what Philipsburg Borough has been doing with wood that was located out at Project 70 near Cold Stream Dam.
Borough Manager Joel Watson said at Monday’s Philipsburg Borough Council meeting that logs had been put out there and in prior years, many of these logs were thrown down over the bank.
“It’s too big to run through the tub grinder and (the logs) were a nuisance for us,” Watson said.
They then decided to gather it and put it to good use. Borough workers have been building benches and tables from the logs — as they started working on the project towards the middle/end of December.
“They’re all put together with wooden pegs,” Watson said. “You won’t find a screw or fastener on there ... There’s not one store-bought piece on any of them.”
They are made with a mixture of different trees, with Watson saying there’s wood from a maple tree that’s roughly 350 years old.
Once the borough crew got things figured out, Watson said they essentially created somewhat of an assembly line in making the various pieces they needed to put together the specific items. However, some modifications had to be made as some of the lumber was thinner/thicker than other pieces.
Watson said later in the week that so far, he figures they’ve got enough wood to make about a dozen tables with benches. So where exactly will they be located within the borough?
“I know we’re going to put some in the new dog park,” Watson said.
Watson also said some would likely be located out at Cold Stream Dam, citing there are already pavilions there with tables. However, they could put a table/bench in other locations here and there at the park for those not wanting to be under the main pavilion. Mayor John Streno suggested Monday putting one of the benches up at the Simler House on Second Street.
Council member Jim Stiver also suggested donating one to the Rowland Theatre and they could raffle it off for a fundraiser.