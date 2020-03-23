The next Philipsburg-Osceola School Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 24, is a voting meeting on whether 5th grade is moved back down to the elementary school. This is also the ONE and ONLY opportunity the public gets to voice their opinion and ask questions on an open forum before the board votes.
It has come to my attention that the school board has decided to make this a cyber meeting in view of the health crisis. I, along with many other parents, have a deep seated concern with this for several reasons.
First, is the school board even allowed to hold this meeting with the rest of the district being closed and the “less than 10” at a gathering rule? If it is, when were they going to inform the public and give proper instructions on how to attend? They create automated phone calls for hoagie sales and drama club events but yet they fail to create a notification for this more monumental change.
Second, I personally sat in on the last school board meeting where Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina stated that should school close, the district would not be able to cyber school due to the lack of broadband capabilities in many of our districts’ homes. If that is true, Dr. Paladina, then how is it fair to hold a cyber school board meeting that weighs so heavily on the future of our children’s academia if most parents would not be able to digitally attend?
Regardless of what side of the argument you are on, ALL deserve a fair chance to voice their opinion on the future of our children’s education. I encourage each of you to reach out to your local school board representative and/or Pennsylvania School Board Association (717) 506-2450. Lets make this an equal opportunity meeting.
Christa Harper
Philipsburg