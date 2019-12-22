PHILIPSBURG — Over the last few weeks, holiday cheer has been spread around the area, from parades to visits by Santa. The Philipsburg Towers — located at 300 N. Front St., Philipsburg — was no excepting in getting into the holiday spirit, as they held a door decorating contest for its residents.
Assistant Manager Brenda Baney said they put a notice out to all of the resident at the senior housing development — as there are 102 apartments located in the building.
“We gave them the opportunity to decorate their door,” Baney said. “Then the residents went around to the different floors and they voted on their favorite door. It wasn’t up to the management staff or anything like that. It was up to the residents on who chose the door.”
Baney said originally they wanted to award just a first prize winner. However, the inaugural contest went much better than expected and an audible was called.
“There was so much participation that we ended up giving a first, second and third place prize away,” Baney said.
Baney said that out of those 102 apartments, she estimated 25 to 30 percent took part in the contest, stating she thought that was a pretty good number for the first year and also that many residents are 80-years-old and up.
“We had probably two or three per floor and we have eight floors here,” Baney said of the Philipsburg Towers, which houses people primarily ages 62 and up.
Baney said Joann Whalen won first prize, second was Dorothy Klinger and third was Amelia Andrades.
“(Whalen) made it look like there was a fireplace on the door,” Baney said, while also mentioning it had 3D qualities to it. “It was amazing. She was ecstatic and super excited.
Baney said that Whalen is a big fan of the holiday seasons.
“She loves the holidays,” Baney said. “She gets very into them ... We do a trick-or-treat here for our residents and the residents allow their families with children to come in. And she’s one of the first ones to have a pumpkin on her door.”