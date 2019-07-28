PHILIPSBURG — It’s always nice whenever you have residents volunteering and donating their time to help with the betterment of the community. As of late, Philipsburg Borough has exemplified that. Over the past six to eight weeks, one family — who asked not to be named — has been donating its time with the borough’s South Park in planting new flowers and plants.
Borough Secretary Shelley Walstrom said the park, which has numerous flower beds, had been overrun by coreopsis, with one of the volunteers stating they had essentially choked out other nearby plants and prevented them from growing.
However, Walstrom said they did not destroy those entirely.
“Those plants were removed and they’ll be replanted elsewhere in a more appropriate place in town,” Walstrom said.
Tulips from the park were also removed and will be replanted at South Park in the fall.
Work to spruce up the park began with prisoners from the Center County SCI Benner Township facility cleaning up the flower beds in order to prepare them for the new plants/flowers. Walstrom said the borough crew then worked on other items in the park.
“The borough crew pressure washed the monument and the cannons to make things look nicer,” Walstrom said.
From there, the local family donated most of the new flowers and plants, from day lilies, coneflowers, coral bells and more.
Most of the flowers will stay in the park year round, with the exception being the annuals, as the goal with the variety is to keep various flowers blooming at all times of the year. Both Walstrom and a volunteer said it will be an ongoing process, with many of the flowers not growing to their full potential until a couple of years.
While items have been planted in the current beds and around the fountain the center of the park, one of the volunteers stated at some point, they would like to put flower beds around all of the trees located there.
The work also coincides with the work done last year by Philipsburg-Osceola students Vanessa Harper and Kylie Timko. The duo planted donated shrubs, perennials and more — along with birdhouses — to earn a silver award for the Girl Scouts. Before that, Walstrom said benches had been installed and are heavily utilized on a daily basis by the locals.
“It’s the center of town and it’s one of the first things people see when they travel here,” Walstrom said. “It’s great to have something nice that the entire community can enjoy.”