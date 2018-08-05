USMC Ret. Sgt. Major Parisi laid to rest at Arlington with full military honors
Elaine Haskins
Get email notifications on Elaine Haskins daily!
Whenever Elaine Haskins posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
Who are you most excited to see on the main stage at the Clearfield County Fair (July 29-Aug.4)?
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:14:26 AM
- Sunset: 08:26:33 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Areas of patchy fog early. Sunny to partly cloudy. High 87F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Death of DuBois board member saddens school community
- Punxsutawney families hold Make-A-Wish fundraiser in memory of little boy
- DuBois man charged with indecent assault
- CROSSWORD CLUES
- 43-year-old man found dead in Sandy Lick Creek
- Area woman charged with retail theft, resisting arrest
- Local coach, former teacher plans to write athletic history book
- Automotive mechanics educator joins Jeff Tech team this fall
- Luthersburg man pleads guilty to soliciting sex
- HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: DuBois family receives key to a new life on Saturday
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.