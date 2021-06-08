Phyllis Maxwell, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital.
Born March 30, 1941 in Glassport, she was the daughter of Edward and Annie (Yuracko) Watkins.
She attended the Homestead Hospital School of Nursing diploma program and graduated in 1962.
Mrs. Maxwell loved being a nurse and never fully retired until she was in her 70s.
She married and moved with her family to Clarion County, settling in Mayport.
Mrs. Maxwell loved animals and nature and greatly enjoyed her years living in farm country.
She was a very hard worker. After moving into New Bethlehem in the 1980s, she worked three jobs to provide for herself and her daughter.
Mrs. Maxwell had many dogs and cats over the years and will be deeply missed by her current dogs, Teddy and Daisy (now in foster care, looking for forever homes).
She enjoyed camping and sewing and owned her own sewing business for many years.
Phyllis will be forever missed by: her daughter, Susan D. Smith; son-in-law, Ronald M. Smith; granddaughter, Isabel A. Smith; and grandson William F. Smith, all of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada; and a brother, Joseph Watkins and his partner, Rose Gray, of White Oak.
She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Annie Watkins.
Mrs. Maxwell was of the Lutheran faith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the animal rescue of your choice.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Private burial will take place on Friday, June 11.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.